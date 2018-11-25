Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $12.91 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00002310 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00757592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, DEx.top, LBank, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

