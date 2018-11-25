MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Receives $61.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 79.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. MasTec’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.