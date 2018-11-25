Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.70 Million Position in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,116 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $30,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 45,361.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,320 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Natixis raised its stake in Jabil by 4,690.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 606,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 593,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jabil by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 422,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.54. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $361,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

