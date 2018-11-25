Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.56 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.5% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 157,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,862,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,236,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

