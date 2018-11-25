Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.13 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of Hillenbrand worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 12.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

