Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vonage were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,970,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,924,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 972,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vonage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,753,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,956,000 after acquiring an additional 271,892 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vonage by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,664 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Vonage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,690,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $3,366,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,690,813.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $6,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,053,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,494,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,663 shares of company stock worth $23,403,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.02. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/martingale-asset-management-l-p-boosts-stake-in-vonage-holdings-corp-vg.html.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.