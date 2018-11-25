Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

