Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,943,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,607 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $132,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,644 shares in the company, valued at $17,195,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $509,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,476,450 shares of company stock valued at $252,271,094 over the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

