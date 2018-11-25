Maintel (MAI) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of LON:MAI opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Maintel has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).
About Maintel
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.