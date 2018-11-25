Maintel (MAI) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of LON:MAI opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Maintel has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

