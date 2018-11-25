Maca Ltd (MLD) Insider Buys A$23,500.00 in Stock

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) insider Linton Kirk purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($16,666.67).

Shares of ASX MLD opened at A$0.91 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. Maca Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of A$2.30 ($1.63).

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

