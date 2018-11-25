LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.328 per share on Friday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

WARNING: “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (LVMUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-sa-unsponsored-lvmuy-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-30th.html.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.