Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives C$9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$143,761.38. Also, insider Jonas Peter Haddoc Richardson sold 8,320 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$45,676.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $683,550 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

