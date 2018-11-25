Lumentum (LITE) and PFO Global (PFGBQ) Critical Analysis

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lumentum and PFO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 2 14 2 3.00 PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum currently has a consensus price target of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.82%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than PFO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and PFO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 21.21% 28.74% 16.78% PFO Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumentum and PFO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.25 billion 2.02 $248.10 million $3.24 12.30 PFO Global $3.40 million 0.01 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than PFO Global.

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFO Global has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumentum beats PFO Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets. The Commercial Lasers segment covers subsystems used in a variety of original equipment manufacturer applications. The company was founded on February 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About PFO Global

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

