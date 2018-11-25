Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.89.

LOW stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,536 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,818,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,607 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

