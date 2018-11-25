Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,123,000 after buying an additional 394,326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,773,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,667 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,497,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,881,000 after purchasing an additional 574,403 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 953,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 465,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

