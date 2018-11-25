L’Oreal SA (OR) Receives €201.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €201.46 ($234.26).

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

L’Oreal has a one year low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a one year high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

