Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,192,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,818,000 after buying an additional 357,382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 936,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Loews stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

