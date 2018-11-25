LivePerson (LPSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,990.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 36,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $809,007.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,304 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

