Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,183 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 82.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.85.

LNC stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

