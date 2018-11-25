Lightpaycoin (LPC) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. Lightpaycoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $16,751.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00124243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00188896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.08246837 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 4,323,627 coins and its circulating supply is 4,255,268 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org . Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

