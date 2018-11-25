Lennox International Inc. (LII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,156 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $1,689,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $4,939,041. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

