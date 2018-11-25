LeafCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. LeafCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One LeafCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00751524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012163 BTC.

LeafCoin Profile

LeafCoin (LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin . LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using US dollars.

