Lazard (LAZ) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Lazard has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

