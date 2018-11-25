Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 118,860 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $966,331.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glen Hawk sold 20,929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $168,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,699 shares of company stock worth $1,192,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

