Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/lamar-advertising-co-lamr-stake-lessened-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.