Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to post sales of $419.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.79 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $398.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $73.47. 139,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,658. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

