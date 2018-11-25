Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In other news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $87,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,497.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $430,613. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

