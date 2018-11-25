L3 Technologies (LLL) versus Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ceragon Networks does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

This table compares L3 Technologies and Ceragon Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.52 $677.00 million $8.47 21.82 Ceragon Networks $332.03 million 1.03 $15.56 million $0.18 24.22

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks. L3 Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of L3 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of L3 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for L3 Technologies and Ceragon Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3 Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Ceragon Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

L3 Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $241.45, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given L3 Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than Ceragon Networks.

Profitability

This table compares L3 Technologies and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3 Technologies 10.64% 14.71% 6.10% Ceragon Networks 5.41% 11.15% 6.13%

Risk and Volatility

L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Ceragon Networks on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. The company also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services. In addition, it offers network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission solutions in various business areas, including space and sensor, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, maritime sensor, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as in advanced programs. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, IP-20G, IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

