Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,582 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $75,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,848,000 after buying an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,836,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,754,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,223,000 after buying an additional 213,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,920,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/korea-investment-corp-trims-position-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.