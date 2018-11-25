Korea Investment CORP Has $110.23 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,394 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $110,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $49,276,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $3,143,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

MDT stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

