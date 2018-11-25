Korea Investment CORP Acquires 298,198 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 877,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,198 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CSX were worth $64,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CSX by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,214,000 after acquiring an additional 193,133 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $440,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,502,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,760,000 after acquiring an additional 301,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,409,000 after acquiring an additional 757,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of CSX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

