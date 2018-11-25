Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kodiak Sciences an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:KOD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,648. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.07).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Robert Profusek purchased 10,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.