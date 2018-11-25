Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

