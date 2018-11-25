Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.28.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$33.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of TSE:KL traded down C$0.60 on Friday, hitting C$25.83. The company had a trading volume of 367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$16.54 and a 52-week high of C$30.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$291.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.36000000421216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,670.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

