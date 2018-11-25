Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cfra set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,927.44 ($77.45).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,191 ($80.90) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.