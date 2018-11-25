Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cfra set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,927.44 ($77.45).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,191 ($80.90) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

