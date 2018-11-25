Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vinci (DG) a €84.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €93.50 ($108.72) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.94 ($112.72).

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.