Kenmare Resources (KMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $195.50

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.50 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 197.25 ($2.58), with a volume of 30326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

