Keller Group (KLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 914 ($11.94) price objective (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

KLR stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.08) on Thursday. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,072 ($14.01).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

