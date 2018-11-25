Jungheinrich (JGHAF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jungheinrich is an intralogistics and financial service providers. The company product portfolio includes fork lift trucks, used trucks, rental stackers, automatic industrial trucks, racking and warehouse services, logistic software, system components, energy and drive systems. Its services consist of after sale service, analysis and optimisation and financial and online services. Its Logistic system includes All-in -one solution, storage system and process optimization. The company primarily operates in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and pacific, Middle East. Jungheinrich is headquartered in Hamburg. “

JGHAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jungheinrich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

JGHAF stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $50.67.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

