JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 232,086 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,730 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of First Solar worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Solar by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 148.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,736 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $199,369.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

