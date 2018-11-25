JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 233.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

BAM stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

