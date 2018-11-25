JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.79 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,917,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $52,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

