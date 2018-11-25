JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DISCO Corp/ADR (DSCSY) to Underweight

DISCO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DISCO Corp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. DISCO Corp/ADR has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

