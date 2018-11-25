JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 516,156 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.01% of Homology Medicines worth $51,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $10,831,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,192,000 after buying an additional 384,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $20.19 on Friday. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 525,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $10,623,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

