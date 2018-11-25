Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,805 shares of company stock worth $50,593,707. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

