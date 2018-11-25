JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JinkoSolar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of JinkoSolar worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

