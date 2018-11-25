Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 182.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 209,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,640. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

