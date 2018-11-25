Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Blueprint Medicines worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $15,603,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $8,559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,677,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

