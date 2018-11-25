Jennison Associates LLC Has $18.43 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $874.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

