Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 295,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 138,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 237,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,861,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/jennison-associates-llc-grows-holdings-in-eiger-biopharmaceuticals-inc-eigr.html.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.